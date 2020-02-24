Jamie Chadwick earns super licence points in the Formula 3 Asian Championship

Chadwick won the inaugural W Series in 2019 and has returned again to compete for the 15 super licence points on offer for the winner

Britain's Jamie Chadwick earned her first points towards a Formula 1 super licence after she finished fourth overall in the F3 Asian Championship.

Chadwick got 10 of the 40 points required over a three-year period to race in F1, with 25 needed to drive in a practice session.

In 15 races in Asian F3, Chadwick took three podiums including one race win.

Dutchman Joey Alders won the series with Australian Jack Doohan second and Russian Nikita Mazepin third.

The five-leg series culminated in three races at Buriram International Circuit in Thailand at the weekend, with Chadwick taking two podiums and one victory.

The all-female W Series, now in its second season, will also offer super licence points, with 15 available for the overall series winner.

There has not been a woman competing in Formula 1 since 1976, and Chadwick, 21, a Williams development driver and winner of the 2019 W Series, will compete again with the aim of collecting the remaining points required for an F1 practice session.

In the W Series, second place will earn 12 points, third place 10, with super licence points available down to seventh place.

The first race of the W Series season is in St Petersburg, Russia, in May.