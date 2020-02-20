Marc Marquez: Six-time MotoGP champion extends contract with Honda until 2024

Honda rider Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez is the youngest rider to win three premier-class World Championships

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has extended his contract with Honda until the end of 2024.

The Spaniard sealed his fourth World Championship in a row in Thailand in October.

"Since the first year we have achieved success together and I am very happy to continue being part of the Honda family," the 27-year-old said.

Marquez has raced for Honda since his MotoGP debut in 2013 and now competes alongside his brother Alex.

Alex Marquez, 23, signed a one-year contract with Honda after claiming his second Moto2 World Championship in 2019.

The 2020 MotoGP season begins in Qatar on 6 March.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you