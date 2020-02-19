Daytona 500: Ryan Newman discharged from hospital after serious crash

Ryan Newman (6) crashed when he was leading the race, which was won by Denny Hamlin

Nascar driver Ryan Newman has been released from hospital two days after a last-lap crash at the Daytona 500 in Florida.

The 42-year-old American sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries on Monday when his Ford Mustang was hit from behind.

On Tuesday, Roush Fenway Racing said he was awake and speaking, before being discharged around an hour later.

The team tweeted a photo of the driver leaving hospital with his daughters.

The team said: "The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Centre. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters."