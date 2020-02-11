Dan Harper: Northern Irish teenager named BRDC Super Star

Dan Harper dominated the Porsche Carrera Cup in 2019 and wrapped up the title with a round to spare

BMW Junior Team driver Dan Harper has been selected to become part of the British Racing Drivers Club's Super Stars programme for 2020.

Harper was named as a BRDC Rising Star in 2018 and won the Porsche Carrera Cup title last year.

The 19-year-old was signed up by BMW to spearhead the return of the brand's Junior Team this season.

"To have now become a SuperStar within the club is incredible and a fantastic opportunity for me," said Harper.

"The work the team do to help young drivers like me progress in their professional careers is amazing and the roll call of former BRDC SuperStars speaks for itself.

"I am really looking forward to working with them and to continue representing the BRDC."

Over 40 drivers who have been part of the SuperStars programme over the last 12 years have gone on to become full-time professional racing drivers, including current Formula 1 stars George Russell, Lando Norris and Alex Albon.