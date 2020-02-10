Isle of Man TT: Molyneux to team up with Wilkes for 2020 sidecar races

Dave Molyneux last claimed victory at the TT in 2014 alongside Patrick Farrance

TT sidecar stalwart Dave Molyneux will team up with reigning World Sidecar Champion passenger Mark Wilkes at this year's Isle of Man TT races.

Manxman Molyneux, 56, is one of the most successful sidecar drivers in the event's history, with 17 wins under his belt.

Wilkes clinched the 2019 World Sidecar Championship alongside Tim Reeves.

Molyneux said his new team-mate "has got what it takes" to tackle the island's 33.73-mile Mountain Course.

"Getting a passenger of Mark's quality onboard beside me is like being given a factory engine," he added.

Wilkes made his debut at the TT in 2017, becoming the fastest newcomer at the event with a speed of just under 115mph.

He has already clinched two podium finishes at the event.

The pair will team up for both sidecar races at the 2020 event on the island on 6 and 12 June.

The machinery they will be riding has not yet been announced.

The 2020 Isle of Man TT races take place between 30 May and 13 June.