British Rally Championship: Welshman Edwards secures Cambrian Rally win

Matt Edwards has secured back-to-back Cambrian Rally wins, beating compatriot Osian Pryce by 38 seconds.

The M-Sport driver won five of the seven stages in north Wales, the other two stages won by compatriot Tom Cave.

The 2019 British rally champion was driving in his home rally alongside co-driver Darren Garrod.

Pryce was making his return to the British Rally Championship for his first appearance in over two years, his last race was in August 2017.