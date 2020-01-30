W Series: Winner of female-only series will earn 15 F1 super licence points

By Andrew Benson

Chief F1 writer

British racing driver Jamie Chadwick
Britain's Jamie Chadwick won the W Series in its first year in 2019

The winner of this year's W Series will earn 15 points towards a 'super licence' that entitles a driver to take part in Formula 1.

The total needed to race in F1 is 40 points over a three-year period, with 25 needed for practice sessions.

Last year's inaugural winner of the female-only series, Britain's Jamie Chadwick, returns in 2020 targeting super licence points.

The W Series was not eligible for super licence points in 2019.

Points are available for different qualifying series on a sliding scale.

For example, the Formula 2 and Indycar championship winners earn 40 points - enough for a super licence on their own.

In F2, the top three all earn 40 points, with distribution down to 10th place.

In W Series, second place will earn 12 points, third place 10, with points available down to seventh place.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you