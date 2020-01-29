MotoGP: Valentino Rossi wants to carry on despite losing seat at Yamaha

Valentino Rossi is about to start his 15th season with Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP team

Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi says he wants to continue his MotoGP career beyond 2020 after being replaced at Yamaha by Fabio Quartararo.

Quartararo, the 2019 rookie of the year, will step up from Yamaha's satellite Sepang Racing Team in 2021.

Rossi will make a decision about his future before his contract expires at the end of the season.

"My first goal is to be competitive this year and to continue my career as a MotoGP rider in 2021," he said.

"For reasons dictated by the riders' market, Yamaha asked me at the beginning of the year to make a decision regarding my future.

"Consistent with what I said during the last season, I confirmed I didn't want to rush any decision and needed more time. Yamaha has acted accordingly and concluded the ongoing negotiations.

"I'm happy that, should I decide to continue, Yamaha is ready to support me in all respects, giving me a factory-spec bike and a factory contract."