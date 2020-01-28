Callum Devine: Claudy driver added to Hyundai Junior team

Callum Devine finished third on his full debut in the European Rally Championship in November's Rally Hungary

Northern Ireland's Callum Devine has been selected as one of five drivers for Hyundai's Customer Racing Junior Driver team.

Claudy driver Devine, 25, will compete in the European Rally Championship this season alongside co-driver Brian Hoy in a Hyundai R5.

The pair claimed an overall podium on his ERC debut in Rally Hungary in November.

Devine is Motorsport Ireland's Irish International Driver of the Year.

The five selected drivers will have access to Hyundai's works engineering set-up and will be mentored by World Rally crews.

The other drivers selected for the programme are reigning WRC2 champion Pierre-Louis Loubet, Ole-Christian Veiby, Nikolay Gryazin and Gregoire Munster.

"The group is a good mix of those who already have experience with R5 cars, and those who are relatively new to the category," said Hyundai WRC team principal Andrea Adamo.

"The five drivers we have selected will be able to learn from each other, as much as from our engineers.

"With the support afforded by the Junior Driver programme, and the new performance upgrades included in the i20 R5, I am sure they will be able to continue their excellent progress towards the pinnacle of the sport in the World Rally Championship."