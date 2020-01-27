World Rally Championship: Oliver Solberg and Aaron Johnston join Skoda for WRC3 campaign

Oliver Solberg became the youngest winner of a European Rally Championship event when he won Rally Latvia aged just 17

Sweden's Oliver Solberg and Northern Irish co-driver Aaron Johnston will combine forces with Skoda Motorsport in the World Rally Championship.

The pair will begin their campaign in February's Rally Sweden, in the WRC3 class for privateer R5 drivers.

Solberg, son of 2003 WRC champion Petter, will take part in selected European rounds of the championship.

Wexford's Craig Breen will also start the WRC round in Sweden after receiving a surprise call-up for Hyundai.

Breen, who drove selected rounds for the team last year, looked like he had been without a drive for 2020 but will start the event alongside reigning world champion Ott Tanak and current series leader Thierry Neuville.

Wales Rally GB: Is Oliver Solberg rallying's next big star?

After winning Rally Liepāja at the age of 17 in 2019, Solberg became the youngest driver ever to win a round of the FIA European Rally Championship.

During the penultimate round of the WRC in Wales last year, the pair again delivered impressive stage times in the very competitive field of R5 drivers on their series debut.

In the season-opening Rally Monte Carlo last week, Solberg and Johnston finished 25th overall in a privately-entered Volkswagen Polo but will now switch to Skoda for the remaining events.

"For me, it is all about learning. I am really looking forward to my first rally with the Skoda Fabia in Sweden," said Solberg, who already had the chance to test his new rally car.