British Rally Championship: William Creighton launches Junior title bid

Moira driver William Creighton finished all 16 events he started in 2019

Northern Ireland's William Creighton will switch to a Ford Fiesta R2 as he targets the Junior British Rally Championship title.

The 22-year-old was runner-up behind Josh McErlean in last season's Junior BRC but claimed the Irish Tarmac and Forestry class honours.

Creighton will return with co-driver Liam Regan for the six-round calendar.

"I'm not going back to be the bridesmaid again, I'm going for the win," said the Moira driver.

"We sat down and explored all the options available to us and it would have been easy to consider a switch to four-wheel drive or a European championship or even something different altogether.

"We laid all our cards on the table and thought, what is ultimately best for my career. So we decided to take the plunge with the Fiesta."

This will mark Creighton's fourth season in the British Championship, but he doesn't view staying in the series as a backward step.

"It's easy to forget I'm just 22 years old and that I'm young enough to be able to take my time and ensure I'm in the right place and have the right experience to progress, so we are really preparing for the future here" he added.

"Looking ahead at say the Junior WRC, you need huge experience on all surfaces and the British Championship gives you that.

"Winning the €60,000 is the best possible chance I would have at contesting the JWRC the following year and having one more season under my belt would ensure I'd be prepared for what lies ahead."

The opening round of the season takes place on 8 February in North Wales with the Cambrian Rally.