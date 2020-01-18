Jon Armstrong: Former virtual WRC champion secures real-life return

Jon Armstrong and Noel O'Sullivan will race in a Ford Fiesta R2

Former virtual World Rally Champion Jon Armstrong has secured a return to real-life racing in the Junior WRC.

The Northern Irishman, 25, will compete in the five-round championship alongside the WRC regulars.

Armstrong will drive a Ford Fiesta R2 in the series and will be co-driven by Noel O'Sullivan.

"Being back at WRC level was what I always wanted to do, I believe that is where I should be and I am capable of performing there," he said.

"It's such a buzz on WRC events, and they are really tough both physically and mentally, I can't wait to get started."

After sitting out in 2014 due to budgetary issues, Armstrong moved into European rallying, winning the Rookie title in the DMACK Fiesta Trophy in 2016.

The achievement earned him two prize drives the following year in the WRC2 class, the tier below the main World Rally Championship, with rounds in Germany and Spain worth £50,000 each.

One year on from his first outing on the German asphalt, Armstrong, with no budget for real rallying, turned his attention to eSports and won the 2018 virtual World Rally Championship.

The Fermanagh driver only got behind the wheel two times last season, finishing fourth on the Galway International Rally before taking victory on the Down Rally in a MINI WRC.

Armstrong won the eSports WRC title in 2018 and finished second at the final this year

"My career change into the games industry has certainly opened up some doors and opportunities for my real rallying career, that includes becoming the eSports world champion in 2018," said Armstrong.

"I've been able to get support from new avenues and meet new people who are willing to help me.

"My overall rally win last year in the mini was a great thing to achieve and tick of my goal list.

"However back then I was looking at doing a R5 campaign, things changed and JWRC looked like the best option to further my career so we started to put things into place with them plans instead.

"I obviously want to go and try to win the championship, that is the main goal."