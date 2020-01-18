Andrew Watson: Northern Irish driver secures late Daytona 24 Hours call-up

Andrew Watson will drive an Aston Martin Vantage GT3 at Daytona

Andrew Watson will make his Daytona 24 Hours debut after securing a late drive with Aston Martin Racing.

Replacing the injured Paul Dalla Lana, the Northern Irishman will join Pedro Lamy, Mathias Lauda and Ross Gunn in the #98 Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

Watson, who is an Aston Martin Junior driver, has previously contested at the Bathurst 12 Hours and Spa 24 Hours.

"I owe a huge thanks to Aston Martin Racing for the chance to continue to prove what I can do," said Watson.

"This is such a great opportunity for me. I know the Vantage GT3 well, having raced it in Europe last season," added the 24-year-old.

"It all came about very quickly but now my focus is on preparation to ensure I do the best job possible to deliver a result for the team.

"I've never raced in America before so for the first event to be the 24 Hours of Daytona is mind-blowing. We've got a great line-up and should be competitive.

"I hope Paul makes a speedy recovery and that he can be back challenging us in the next round of the World Endurance Championship."

The endurance race weekend gets underway on 23 January with practice and qualifying both taking place on the opening day before a fourth and final practice on Friday, with the 24-hour race getting underway on Saturday.