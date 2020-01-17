Dakar Rally: Carlos Sainz wins third title as Fernando Alonso finishes 13th

Carlos Sainz won four out of 12 stages and led from stage three until the finish

Carlos Sainz won his third Dakar Rally title with victory in Saudi Arabia.

Sainz finished six minutes 21 seconds clear of defending champion Nasser al-Attiyah, who won Thursday's final stage in Qiddiya.

The 57-year-old Spaniard, father of McLaren Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz Jr, also won in 2010 and 2018 when the rally was held in South America.

Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso, competing in the race for the first time, finished 13th.

France's Stephane Peterhansel, a 13-time winner of the event on two and four wheels, completed the top three in his 31st Dakar.

Sainz's three victories have been with different car manufacturers, with this latest win for Mini joining triumphs for Volkswagen and Peugeot.

Ricky Brabec won the motorbike section for Honda to become the first American to win the endurance race.

The race - the 42nd edition of the Dakar Rally - was held in Saudi Arabia for the first time.

Portuguese motorcyclist Paulo Goncalves died following a crash on stage seven last week.