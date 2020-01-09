Callum Devine launches European Rally Championship title bid

Callum Devine finished third on his full debut in the European Rally Championship in November's Rally Hungary

Irish International Driver of the Year Callum Devine has set his sights on winning the European Rally Championship Junior title in 2020.

Devine and co-driver Brian Hoy will compete in a Hyundai i20 R5 after recording a podium on their full ERC debut in November's Rally Hungary.

"Hungary opened our eyes last year," said the Claudy driver, 25.

"To set competitive times in a new car, in horrendous conditions made us realise we can mix it at this level."

Devine enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2019, setting scorching times in the hugely competitive Irish Tarmac Rally Championship while also claiming the FIA Celtic Trophy.

His season was capped off with a podium finish in Rally Hungary, the final round of the 2019 ERC, and it's that performance that has encouraged the Derry driver to undertake a full ERC campaign in 2020.

"I'm under no illusions about how tough this year will be, but everything is coming together at the right time to give this a go," added Devine.

"The realistic aim will be to push on the tarmac events and keep learning on the gravel events and above all, get finishes.

"Points win prizes and if last year's ERC showed us anything, it showed us that.

"I'm hugely thankful to everyone who's working so hard to make this happen for us and I'm really looking forward to the season ahead."