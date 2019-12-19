Charlie Eastwood: Belfast driver signs Aston Martin Racing factory deal

Charlie Eastwood, Salih Yoluc and Jonny Adam have won two of the four WEC rounds with Aston Martin and TF Sport this season.

Belfast's Charlie Eastwood says he is "delighted" to sign a factory contract with Aston Martin Racing.

Driving for TF Sport, the 24-year-old has won two of the four GTE-AM races in the World Endurance Championship.

Eastwood, along with team-mates Jonny Adam and Salih Yoluc, sit fourth in the WEC championship standings.

"I've been pushing extremely hard to showcase what I can do," said Eastwood on his multi-year deal.

"It has been a lifetime goal to drive for Aston Martin Racing," he added.

"They have supported me throughout my endurance racing career, and I'm really excited that they have shown such faith in me, which of course I intend to repay with results on track."

Eastwood made the step into endurance racing after winning the Porsche Carrera Cup GB in 2017, before impressing with TF Sport's Aston Martin Vantage in his maiden year in the series.

After signing a Junior contract with the brand in March, Eastwood's performances have seen him promoted to to full works status.

As well as enjoying success in WEC this season, Eastwood won the 2019 Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup - Pro-Am, with Oman Racing with TF Sport.

The Northern Irishman also recorded victory at the 24 Hours of Spa and finished on the class podium in every Blancpain race.