Billy Coleman Award: Junior British Rally Champion Josh McErlean wins

Junior British Rally Champion Josh McErlean has won the prestigious Billy Coleman Award.

McErlean, 20, was one of three finalists in the running for the prize, along with Donegal's David Kelly and Monaghan's Derek Mackarel.

The award is given to the top young rally driver in Ireland and has a prize of 100,000 euro for the 2020 season.

The winner was announced at the Champions of Irish Motorsport Awards ceremony in Dublin on Tuesday.

McErlean won the Junior British Rally Championship with a round to spare in his Peugeot 208 R2 following maximum scores on the West Cork, Pirelli International and Ulster Rallies.

The Kilrea driver then impressed in a prize drive at the World Rally Championship round in Wales, where he set top-10 times on his R5 debut before retiring with a mechanical issue.