Colin Turkington: Portadown driver stays with BMW for 2020 BTCC

Portadown driver Colin Turkington will embark on his fourth consecutive season with Team BMW in 2020 as he bids to defend the British Touring Car title he won this year.

The four-times champion has won all of his titles with the German marque.

Turkington boasts 51 race wins this year and has 141 career podiums, 20 pole positions and 56 fastest laps.

"Remaining with the team was never in doubt. We're excited to be defending our titles once more," said Turkington.

"Going into 2020 with Team BMW will mark my 16th season in the BTCC and I couldn't be happier," he added.

"Becoming a four-time BTCC Champion was a very special moment, but I am motivated to keep striving for more.

"Racing with this team gives me the best chance to achieve further success, and I'm so thankful to both BMW for these golden opportunities."

"The level of competition in this series keeps me inspired and I'm as hungry as ever to further develop the BMW 3 Series and push the limits of performance as far as we can.

"We had very little testing this season outside of the races so I'm looking forward to starting a thorough programme in the new year."