Formula E to be given world championship status for 2020-21

2019-20 Formula E Championship Dates: 22 November 2019 - 26 July 2020 Coverage: All 14 races will be available live and free-to-air on BBC online platforms, with the Marrakesh E-Prix on 29 February and the Rome E-Prix on 4 April live on network channels.

Formula E will be given world championship status from next season.

The 14-race all-electric series will be certified for its 2020-21 campaign after a vote by the world governing body for motorsport, the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).

Formula 1 is the only other single-seater racing series currently recognised as a world championship.

"Formula E has been a great adventure. It has gone from strength to strength," said FIA president Jean Todt.

Alejandro Agag, founder and chairman of Formula E, finalised the agreement with Todt at the FIA's headquarters in Paris.

Formula E is broadcast live on the BBC, who will show two races live on terrestrial channels in 2020, including the Marrakesh E-Prix on 29 February.

Last season saw nine different winners with drivers competing in cars run solely on battery power.

In the Mexico E-Prix, Lucas di Grassi won after the overtaking Pascal Wehrlein a metre form the finish line.