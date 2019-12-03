Formula E to be given world championship status for 2020-21

Media playback is not supported on this device

Great Britain's Alexander Sims takes first ever Formula E victory in Diriyah
2019-20 Formula E Championship
Dates: 22 November 2019 - 26 July 2020
Coverage: All 14 races will be available live and free-to-air on BBC online platforms, with the Marrakesh E-Prix on 29 February and the Rome E-Prix on 4 April live on network channels.

Formula E will be given world championship status from next season.

The 14-race all-electric series will be certified for its 2020-21 campaign after a vote by the world governing body for motorsport, the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).

Formula 1 is the only other single-seater racing series currently recognised as a world championship.

"Formula E has been a great adventure. It has gone from strength to strength," said FIA president Jean Todt.

Alejandro Agag, founder and chairman of Formula E, finalised the agreement with Todt at the FIA's headquarters in Paris.

Formula E is broadcast live on the BBC, who will show two races live on terrestrial channels in 2020, including the Marrakesh E-Prix on 29 February.

Last season saw nine different winners with drivers competing in cars run solely on battery power.

In the Mexico E-Prix, Lucas di Grassi won after the overtaking Pascal Wehrlein a metre form the finish line.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Formula E: Last-gasp Lucas Di Grassi wins Mexico E-Prix

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you