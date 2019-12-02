Jamie Chadwick: British female racer to compete in Asian F3 series

Jamie Chadwick won two of the six W Series races in 2019 to become the first ever champion

Great Britain's Jamie Chadwick will compete for Absolute Racing in the Asian F3 series over the winter.

Chadwick, 21, won the inaugural women-only W Series earlier this year and has also had a role as a development driver with the Williams Formula 1 team.

The Asian F3 series carries important FIA Super Licence points, required for drivers to compete in F1 in the future.

"2019 has been a phenomenal year and I'm delighted to be adding the Asian F3 series to the agenda," said Chadwick.

"It's important for me to use this series as part of my testing and development programme to ensure I'm race-fit for whatever 2020 throws at me.

"I expect it to be very competitive as there are some top-level drivers and teams entered, so there will be a lot of hard work involved - but that's why it will be of such value."

Running between December and February, the five-event Asian F3 series will be contested in Malaysia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Thailand and Malaysia again, with three races at each location.

However, Chadwick will miss out on pre-season testing because of her nomination for the Aston Martin BRDC Autosport Young Driver of the Year Award, which will be announced on Sunday at Grosvenor House in London.

"Due to other commitments, I will only get my first opportunity to drive the car at the opening race in Sepang next week, so it will be a steep learning curve," added Chadwick.

"But that's all part of the process and I can't wait to get back out on the track."

Chadwick has already announced she will be competing in the W Series again in 2020 and this time there will be Super Licence points on offer after there was not for the 2019 season.

She is also set to drive in Extreme E - the all-electric sister series of Formula E which aims to highlight climate change in five remote locations - when that begins in 2021.