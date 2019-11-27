Kris Meeke: Northern Irishman out as Sebastien Ogier and Elfyn Evans join Toyota

Five-time rally winner Kris Meeke joined Toyota after being dropped by Citroen midway through 2018

Kris Meeke's future in the World Rally Championship is in doubt after Toyota signed Sebastien Ogier, Elfyn Evans and Kalle Rovanpera for next season.

Toyota offered Meeke a lifeline this season after the Northern Irishman left Citroen midway through 2018.

The 40-year-old finished sixth in the standings, with a best finish of second in Germany.

M-Sport are the only team with a vacant seat after Citroen left the series and Hyundai finalised their driver line-up.

2019 World Champion Ott Tanak announced he would leave Toyota for Hyundai next season, which sparked a shake-up in the drivers' market.

Meeke and co-driver Seb Marshall finished more than 150 points down on the Estonian, and although there were several black marks to his name, the Northern Irishman put in several solid drives to help Toyota challenge for the manufacturers' title.

However, after only scoring one podium finish in Rally Germany and several younger prospects available after the shake-up, Toyota team boss Tommi Makinen has decided now is the time for change with Tanak, Meeke and Jari-Matti Latvala all leaving the team.

"I'm really pleased with the driver line-up we have been able to put together for next season," said four-time WRC champion Makinen.

Seb Marshall and Kris Meeke (left) helped Toyota to a 1-2-3 finish in Rally Germany

"I believe it provides us with a great balance in our team as we target more championship trophies next year and in the future.

"I want to say thank you to Ott, Jari-Matti and Kris for all they have done for our team. I wish them all the best for the future."

"Kris, you have worked hard for Toyota. You always attacked to the maximum and pushed the car to the limit, and gave a lot of advice from the viewpoint of a former engineer," added team chairman Akio Toyoda.

"This has made the Yaris stronger. Thank you for your contribution this year."

Drivers merry-go-round

So, after Tanak's move to the manufacturers' champions, where does that leave the drivers' market?

Ogier will now lead Toyota after moving from Citroen, a decision the French manufacturer cited as a factor for leaving the WRC, with Welshman Evans and 19-year-old Finn Rovanpera teaming up with the six-time WRC champion.

Teemu Suninen is seemingly tied down at M-Sport and Evans' vacant seat is up for grabs, but with no shortage of suitors, Meeke's future is an uncertain one.

Hyundai have confirmed Tanak, Thierry Neuville, Dani Sordo and Sebastien Loeb as their drivers for 2020, which puts the fate of Andreas Mikkelsen and Craig Breen in question.

Citroen's departure leaves Esapekka Lappi currently without a drive, with fellow Finn Jari-Matti Latvala on the sidelines after being left out of Toyota's plans.

Despite a more reserved approach this year, a four-rally blip mid-season challenged Meeke to find the consistency to mount a title challenge

Analysis

So to put it bluntly, Meeke will be up against it if he is to secure a return to the WRC.

Despite being given a reputation for putting the car off the road - sometimes it was warranted, sometimes it was not - on his day Meeke is still one of the fastest drivers around and the Dungannon driver showed a newfound maturity in 2019.

Winning a round of the series is no mean feat, never mind doing it five times, making him of the the most successful British drivers in history.

His 'say it as it is' attitude and flamboyant driving style will always make him a fan favourite, even if on many occasions, the risk outweighed the reward.

If this is to be the end of Meeke's WRC career, then it one he can be proud of and he can hold his head high.

Meeke's five WRC victories

2015 Rally Argentina

Before Meeke's win in Argentina, Colin McRae's victory in Kenya in 2002 was the triumph for a British driver

A maiden win and one to remember. Meeke clinched a first victory for a British driver in the WRC since 2002 when he triumphed in Argentina. The Citroen driver won by 18.1 seconds ahead of team-mate Mads Ostberg, before dedicating his first win in tribute to the late Colin McRae, who had mentored Meeke earlier in his career.

2016 Rally Portugal

Citroen only ran a part-campaign in 2016 as they took a step back to prepare for the WRC's new regulations the following year

It didn't take long for Meeke to add a second victory in the Citroen DS3. The Dungannon driver made the most of his low starting position and took the lead of the rally on Friday. He didn't look back and cruised to victory by 30 seconds ahead of the Volkswagen duo of Andreas Mikkelsen and Ogier.

2016 Rally Finland

Meeke is only one of six non-Nordic drivers to win Rally Finland in its 65-year history

One weekend where the Northern Irishman was unstoppable. After establishing a solid lead after Friday's stages, Meeke blitzed everyone in the legendary Ouninpohja stage and was able to cruise home to victory from there. In a big day for Irish rallying, Craig Breen took his maiden podium in third. As a nice side note, Meeke's victory was the fastest rally in the WRC's history with an average speed of 126.60kph. He certainly wasn't hanging about.

2017 Rally Mexico

Meeke's 40-second advantage was almost wiped out as he flew into a car park on the final stage

Meeke's most memorable win by some margin. On the final stage and with victory seemingly assured, his Citroën C3 plunged off the road into a spectator car park 750 metres from the finish of the rally. Disoriented, Meeke weaved in and out of parked vehicles as he desperately tried to find a way out of the field and protect his near-40 second lead, eventually spotting a gap in the hedge. He held on, with a puncture and spectator tape hanging from his car, to win by 13.8 seconds over Ogier.

2017 Rally Spain

2017 Rally Spain was Kris Meeke and Paul Nagle's last victory in the WRC

A final WRC hurrah for Meeke, where he tamed the troublesome Citroen C3 on both tarmac and gravel. Meeke's confidence was hit and he was dropped for Rally Poland, however he bounced back in style. He ended the gravel stages three second off the lead before hitting the front on the asphalt and controlling the rest of the event for his fifth victory. Having his family there at the final time check was a nice moment too.