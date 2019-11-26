RAC Rally: McCormack wins event for record third time

The RAC Rally is intended to recreate the long distance, cross-country events of the 1970s

Draperstown driver Marty McCormack dominated the Roger Albert Clark Rally to win the event for a record third time.

McCormack, along with co-driver Barney Mitchell, won the five-day event by 52 seconds ahead of Jason Pritchard.

Despite suffering a misfire in their MKII Ford Escort, McCormack held his nerve to add to his 2012 and 2017 wins.

The RAC Rally is for historic cars, with 32 stages covering 300 miles across Wales, England and Scotland.

McCormack and Mitchell took the lead of the rally on Thursday evening in Wales, stretching their advantage as the event progressed through England to lead by just shy of two minutes.

The pair, who won the final round of the Irish Tarmac Championship in a Volkswagen Polo R5, dropped 20 seconds with a loose steering rack and misfire issue on the final day.

However with the problem resolved in service, McCormack was able to nurse the car home to take his record win.