Cookstown 100: Organisers express concerns over event's future after £20k loss

Derek Sheils, Adam McLean and Derek McGee all won races at this year's Cookstown 100

Organisers of the Cookstown 100 have expressed concerns over the future of the road race.

The Cookstown & District Motorcycle club said that poor weather and rising insurance costs led to the loss of £20,000 at this year's event.

"If the trend continues, our heritage will fade away," said a club statement.

Last month, it was revealed that the Ulster Grand Prix's future is in doubt and the Enniskillen 100 will not take place next season.

Next year's Cookstown 100 is set to take place on 24 and 25 April, and BBC Sport NI understands the race is likely to go ahead despite the financial pressures.

The Cookstown and District Motorcycle Club will hold a meeting on Wednesday to see if a resolution can be found to secure the long-term future of the event.

"With the continuous escalating costs, clubs are finding it much more difficult to raise the necessary funds to organise these events," added the statement.

"The local Cookstown & District MCC is no different. Following this year's event, which had been threatened by bad weather, hence, many punters staying at home, resulted in the club losing £20,000.

Next year's Cookstown 100 is set to take place on 24 and 25 April

"Rising insurance costs is the biggest factor and the local club pays approx £18,000 for the insurance for the two-day event.

"With the loss of the Enniskillen road races, and the future of the Ulster Grand Prix still to be decided, if both these events are non-runners, the remaining clubs - North Armagh, Armoy and Cookstown - will have to bear the brunt. This will mean a possible addition of £8,000.

"Unfortunately, with so many legislations in place now, it is practically impossible to force spectators to pay into road races.

"However, most clubs ask the public to purchase a race programme, or make a donation. Is that too much to ask anyone?

"Race fans, the message is simple; Pay, or lose the tradition of road racing."