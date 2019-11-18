Alex Marquez joins brother Marc at Honda for 2020 season

Alex and Marc Marquez are the first world champion brothers

Repsol Honda have confirmed that Moto2 champion Alex Marquez has signed a one-year deal to join his brother Marc as Jorge Lorenzo's replacement for 2020.

Alex Marquez, 23, took the Moto2 title in his fifth season in the division, having previously won Moto3 in 2014.

Lorenzo announced his retirement before Sunday's final race of the year in Spain, having won three MotoGP titles.

Marc Marquez, 26, won his sixth MotoGP title this year, sealing his 12th win of the season in the Valencia finale.