Valencia MotoGP: Champion Marc Marquez clinches 12th win of season
- From the section Motorsport
Spain's six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez won the final race of the season in Valencia to round off a superb campaign.
Marquez, who secured his latest world title by winning in Thailand in October, made it 12 wins for the season after starting second on the grid.
"It's been a perfect season," said Marquez. "It will be difficult to repeat."
French rider Fabio Quartararo, who started on pole, came second.
Spain's three-time MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo was 13th in his final race before retiring.
