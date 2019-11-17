Valencia MotoGP: Champion Marc Marquez clinches 12th win of season

Marc Marquez finished over a second clear of Fabio Quartararo

Spain's six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez won the final race of the season in Valencia to round off a superb campaign.

Marquez, who secured his latest world title by winning in Thailand in October, made it 12 wins for the season after starting second on the grid.

"It's been a perfect season," said Marquez. "It will be difficult to repeat."

French rider Fabio Quartararo, who started on pole, came second.

Spain's three-time MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo was 13th in his final race before retiring.

More to follow.