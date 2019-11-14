Formula E: BBC to show all 14 races of the 2019-20 season live

Jean-Éric Vergne won last season's championship by 17 points in his Techeetah

The Formula E Championship's sixth season will be shown live across the BBC when it starts this month.

All 14 races will be available live and free-to-air on BBC online platforms, with the Marrakesh E-Prix on 29 February and the Rome E-Prix on 4 April live on network channels.

The opening race weekend in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, is 22-23 November.

France's Jean-Éric Vergne has won the past two editions of the championship, which was first staged in 2014-15.

Formula E will race in 12 cities this season, crossing five continents and concluding in London on 26 July.

Jerome Hiquet, Formula E's chief marketing officer, said: "We are extremely pleased to be expanding our broadcast partnership with the BBC, with more races to be shown on free-to-air channels next season - a vital part of our continuing work to take the fastest-growing motorsport on the planet to more fans.

"Live streaming Formula E on the BBC iPlayer and website is also crucial for our ongoing strategy to engage younger audiences, with 72% of Formula E fans on social media now aged under 35.

"With nine different race winners last season and new manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz and Porsche joining a full grid of teams, BBC viewers can look forward to watching the most unpredictable and competitive category in racing this coming season."