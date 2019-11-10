European Rally Championship: Devine third as Ingram makes history

Chris Ingram and co-driver Ross Whittock are the first British winners of the European Rally Championship since Vic Elford in 1967

Chris Ingram became the first British driver to win the European Rally Championship in 52 years at Rally Hungary.

Ingram held on to claim the title with a fourth-place finish after surviving a puncture on the final stage.

Title rival Alexy Lukyanuk also collected a flat tyre on the last run to aid Ingram's cause.

Northern Ireland's Callum Devine impressed on his ERC debut by finishing third overall.

Manchester driver Ingram knew a podium finish would be enough to take his maiden title, and the 24-year-old was on course to do so by running third heading into the final stage in torrential conditions.

However Ingram suffered a flat front right tyre and dropped two minutes on the final stage, slipping out of the podium positions required to seal the championship.

That offered rally leader Lukyanuk the opportunity to snatch the title away from the Englishman, but the Russian was forced to stop with a puncture of his own and the reigning champion slipped to second overall.

After the dramatic ending to the rally, Ingram won the championship by nine points.

"We've worked so hard to get to this point. This means everything to us, thanks to everyone who has helped us this year," said Ingram after his victory.

The rally was won by local driver Frigyes Turan, who took advantage of the chaos on the final stage to take victory over Lukyanuk by 33 seconds.

Devine shines in soaking conditions

Callum Devine and co-driver Brian Hoy starred on their European debut in Hungary

Motorsport Ireland-backed Devine showed blistering speed throughout his debut event, posting top three times on five stages as he recovered from a puncture on Saturday.

The 25-year-old had fallen as far as 11th position after his flat tyre, which had become a feature on the muddy, rugged Hungarian tarmac but recovered in fine style to drag his Hyundai into the top four.

Devine briefly slipped back to fifth after a spin, but he then set the fastest time by over a minute on the final stage to jump into third spot for a podium on his ERC debut.

"The end of the toughest rally of my life, we tightened the belts and had a go on the last stage, took a fastest time and somehow ended up third overall," said Devine, who won the Billy Coleman Award in 2017.

"The final stage was crazy, the hardest stage I ever had to drive with the fog and the rain. We had to keep turning the lights on and off.

"Thank you to everyone for all the support over the last week, delighted myself and Brian got a result to reward all the hard work everyone put in."