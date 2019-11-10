Charlie Eastwood: Belfast driver wins WEC round in Shanghai

Charlie Eastwood
Charlie Eastwood, Salih Yoluc and Jonny Adam have won two of the three WEC rounds this season

Belfast's Charlie Eastwood has won his second successive World Endurance Championship GTE-AM race with victory in the Four Hours of Shanghai.

Eastwood, along with TF Sport team-mates Jonny Adam and Salih Yoluc, started in fourth but worked their way into the lead inside the opening hour.

The crew now lead the GTE-Am standings after winning the last race in Fuji.

"To be able to take victory in Shanghai and make it back to back class wins is amazing," said Eastwood.

Driving the #90 Aston Martin, Eastwood, Adam and Yoluc were able to overcome their nearest rivals of #57 Team Project 1 Porsche and the #98 Aston Martin Racing team to celebrate a commanding victory and take maximum points.

Completing the final stint of the race, Eastwood consistently lapped faster than his closest rivals, setting the teams fastest lap of a 2.02.744 on lap 85.

The 24-year-old crossed the chequered flag 16 seconds ahead the Project 1 Porsche, finishing 19th overall.

"The car felt strong and we had very little tyre degradation allowing the team to consistently push throughout the race," added Eastwood.

"When I jumped in the car for the final hour, I felt very comfortable and I was able to extend our lead."

"Although we have only had three races with the new car, I believe the team has the capability to challenge for victory in every race.

"To be able to dominate at two very different circuits requires a very strong package with the ability to adapt." added Charlie.

Eastwood's fellow Northern Irishman Andrew Watson finished in ninth in the GTE-Am class and in 27th position overall for Gulf Racing.

