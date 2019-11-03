Malaysian MotoGP: Maverick Vinales dedicates win to Afridza Munandar

Vinales has won two races this season

Maverick Vinales dedicated his victory at the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday to the young rider who died at the Sepang International Circuit.

On Saturday Afridza Munandar, 20, died after a crash in a feeder competition for MotoGP.

"My condolences to all the family," said Vinales.

The Spaniard held off world champion and compatriot Marc Marquez, who finished second, to win the race with Italy's Andrea Dovizioso in third.

Marquez, who secured his sixth world title by winning in Thailand last month, finished second after starting 11th.

His points tally of 395 is now a new season record, eclipsing Jorge Lorenzo's 383 in 2010.

"Once he [Vinales] took [a lead of] one-second-and-half, I tried to keep there but then I did a mistake and it got to two-seconds-and-half. I'm happy for my race," said Marquez.

He added: "We cannot forget Munandar, he was a young rider."

The final race of the season will take place Valencia on 17 November.

Malaysia MotoGP results:

1. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) 40mins 14.63secs

2. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) +3.059secs

3. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) +5.611

4. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) +5.965

5. Alex Rins (Spa/Suzuki) +6.350

6. Franco Morbidelli (Ita/Yamaha-SRT) +9.993

7. Fabio Quartararo (Fra/Yamaha-SRT) +12.864

8. Jack Miller (Aus/Ducati-Pramac) +17.252

9. Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati) +19.773

10. Joan Mir (Spa/Suzuki) +22.854

Championship standings

1. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 395 points

2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 256

3. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) 201

4 Alex Rins (Spa/Suzuki) 194

5. Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati) 176

6. Fabio Quartararo (Fra/Yamaha-SRT) 172

7. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) 166

8. Jack Miller (Aus/Ducati-Pramac) 149

9. Cal Crutchlow (GB/Honda-LCR) 133

10. Franco Morbidelli (Ita/Yamaha-SRT) 115