Isle of Man TT races: Proposed shake-up of 2020 schedule announced

The event attracts thousands of visitors to the Isle of Man each year

The 2020 Isle of Man TT races could start a day later than usual, the Department for Enterprise (DfE) has said.

Proposed changes to the schedule for the event would see the first practice laps take place on Sunday afternoon, rather than the traditional Saturday evening session.

Friday evening's practice run-out would also be moved to the afternoon.

The DfE said the changes were designed to "optimise qualifying conditions".

Practice laps of the mountain course would also be added to the start of each race day, the DfE said.

The department's Rob Callister MHK said the changes would "result in clearer, easier to follow road closure timetables," which would "bring benefits to riders, visitors and locals throughout the TT period".

The proposals now need the approval of the Department of Infrastructure.

Under the changes, the 2020 event would run from 31 May to 12 June.

It was announced last week that the TT Zero race for electric machines would be scrapped for 2020 and 2021.