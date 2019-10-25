Rally Spain: Toyota's Kris Meeke runs fourth in Catalunya

Kris Meeke won Rally Spain in 2017, the last of his five WRC wins to date

Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke sits in fourth place after Friday's stages in Rally Spain, 13 seconds off leader Sebastien Loeb.

Meeke is the leading Toyota behind the Hyundai trio of Loeb, Thierry Neuville and Dani Sordo.

Ott Tanak remains on course to win his first World Rally Championship title in fifth place, 8.7 seconds back on Meeke.

His title rival Sebastien Ogier is four minutes off the lead after power steering issues in his Citroen.

Sordo led for the first five stages on in his home WRC round but a slow time on stage six saw him drop to third behind team-mates Loeb and Neuville on gravel.

Meeke sits fifth in the championship standings and has had a strong run of results in Germany, Turkey and Great Britain as he seeks to secure a drive with Toyota next season.

Wales' Elfyn Evans is in seventh, in between the two Finnish drivers of Jari-Matti Latvala and Teemu Suninen.

There are seven stages on asphalt on Saturday before four runs on Sunday round out the event.