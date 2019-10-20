BSB: Korie McGreevy wins Superstock 600 title

Korie McGreevy impressed as his claimed his maiden British title on the final lap of the race

Korie McGreevy has won the British Superstock 600 title after taking a last-gasp victory at Brands Hatch.

Shane Richardson looked set to win the championship but was forced to retire, which left a shootout between McGreevy and Storm Stacey on the final lap.

The County Down rider edged past Stacey on the final circuit to win the championship by six points.

McGreevy, 22, won two races this season and was on the podium in every race he finished on his Triumph.

Aghadowey's Eunan McGlinchey finished fourth in the final race of the season and had to settle for the same position in the championship standings.

Andrew Irwin won at Thruxton in his first full season in the British Superbike Championship

In the main Superbike class, Andrew Irwin secured eighth spot in the standings with three ninth-place finishes at the Kent circuit.

Alastair Seeley sat out the final Supersport race of the season after feeling the effects of a recent wrist injury, while McGlinchey came home in 15th place on his Stock 600 as he made his debut in the class.

Richard Kerr recovered from a heavy crash on Saturday to take seventh in the feature 600cc race while Ross Patteron and Paul Jordan both retired.

Graeme Irwin retired from the final Superstock 1000 race of the year but impressed throughout his maiden campaign on tarmac since switching from motocross.

Andrew Reid finished 13th while David Allingham was just outside the points in 17th position.

Carrick teenager Scott Swann posted a result of ninth in the Motostar Championship on Saturday but failed to finish the final race of the season the following day.

Rhys Coates finished 30th overall in his Junior Supersport debut for Team #109 Kawasaki.