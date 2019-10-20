Japanese Grand Prix: Marc Marquez wins to take 10th victory of season

Marc Marquez won his sixth world title earlier in October

MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez won the Japanese Grand Prix for his 10th race victory of the season.

Marquez, 26, who secured his sixth world title by winning in Thailand last time out, finished ahead of French rookie Fabio Quartararo and Italy's Andrea Dovizioso.

It was the Spanish Honda rider's third win at the Twin Ring Motegi track.

British Honda rider Cal Crutchlow finished fifth with Spaniard Maverick Vinales fourth.

Yamaha's Quartararo, who is set to finish second in the overall standings, managed to accelerate ahead of Marquez at the start, but the Spaniard almost instantly regained the lead and stayed there for the remainder of the race.

The next race takes place at Phillip Island in Australia on 27 October.

Thailand MotoGP results

1 Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 42mins 41.4secs

2 Fabio Quartararo (Fra/Yamaha) + 0.870

3 Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) +1.325

4 Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) +2.608

5 Cal Crutchlow (GB/Honda) +9.140

6 Franco Morbidelli (Ita/Yamaha) +10.695

7 Alex Rins (Spa/Suzuki) +14.216

8 Joan Mir (Spa/Suzuki) +18.909

9 Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati) +25.554

10 Jack Miller (Aus/Pramac) +27.870

Championship standings

1. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 350 points

2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 231

3. Alex Rins (Spa/Suzuki) 176

4. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) 176

5. Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati) 169

6. Fabio Quartararo (Fra/Yamaha-SRT) 163

7. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) 145

8. Jack Miller (Aus/Ducati-Pramac) 125

9. Cal Crutchlow (GB/Honda-LCR) 113

10. Franco Morbidelli (Ita/Yamaha-SRT) 100