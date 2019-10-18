James Turkington aiming for family double after Colin's BTCC success

James Turkington has won two Ford Zetec and two Northern Ireland Saloon Car Championships

James Turkington admits it would be "a very special moment" if he can win the TCR UK title and complete a racing double for his family.

The final TCR round takes place one week after brother Colin won his fourth British Touring Car championship.

Youngest sibling James leads the TCR standings by 19 points heading into the finale at Donington Park, with 55 available across Sunday's two races.

"Of course it would be a great achievement," said Turkington.

"Having two brothers winning the UK's two biggest tin-top championships would be quite a story and something that we would be very proud of."

The TCR UK series is paired with the Touring Car trophy, for old British and World Touring Cars, and Turkington has one overall victory and three TCR class wins this season.

Lewis Kent is also vying for the championship, but a DNF at a previous round at Donington hurt his title chances before Turkington outscored his the Englishman across the last two rounds.

Turkington is also on a run of five straight podiums in his Seat Cupra, momentum the Portadown native hopes he can carry into the weekend.

"I'm not really feeling the pressure too much to be honest," said Turkington, who turned 26 on Thursday.

"I've been in this position before," he added, talking about his two Ford Zetec and two NI Saloon Car Championships.

"I know what it is like to win a title on the final day and I'm optimistic that I can do it again."

With two different specifications of cars taking part in the same race, performance is balanced through a ballast system, with the series leader also made to carry additional weight to ensure close racing.

"We know we have to carry success ballast as championship leader, so that puts us up against it a bit," added the Ciceley Motorsport driver.

"It's been two months since we've competitively sat in the car, but we've been testing so we're not going in rusty.

"Ciceley have done a great job and have been putting in late nights to get the car ready.

"They've really left no stone unturned, and no matter what happens they've been top class.

"I'm not putting any extra pressure on myself, I'll go and do my own race and all being well, that will be enough.

"No matter what happens, we can proud of what we have achieved this year."