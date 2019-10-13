World Superbikes: Rea wins Superpole race in Argentina

Jonathan Rea's victory in the Superpole race in Argentina was his 13th victory of the season

Jonathan Rea edged out Alvaro Bautista to win the Superpole race at the World Superbike round in Argentina.

After Saturday's controversy over safety conditions, all 19 riders took the start of the race at the San Juan Villicum circuit.

Kawasaki rider Rea finished second behind Ducati's Bautista in Saturday's feature race, but turned the tables on the Spaniard in the 10-lap sprint race.

Rea will now start Sunday's feature race from pole position at 20:00 BST.

Toprak Razgatlioglu completed the podium ahead of Ducati's Chaz Davies, with Alex Lowes, who has been confirmed as Rea's team-mate for 2020, finishing in fifth.

Eugene Laverty, who was one of six riders to sit out Saturday's opener over track conditions, came home down in 13th place.

Rea won his fifth successive World Superbike championship with two rounds to spare at Magny-Cours last month.