Rally GB to stay in Wales for 2020 despite Northern Ireland links

Estonia's Ott Tanak won Wales Rally GB for the first time in 2019

Great Britain's round of the World Rally Championship will stay in Wales for 2020, Motorsport UK has confirmed.

Rally GB had been linked with a move to Northern Ireland for next season but the event will remain in Wales for the 21st consecutive year.

The event will move to the penultimate slot on the 2020 calendar.

Championship leader Ott Tanak won this year's edition for Toyota ahead of Hyundai's Thierry Neuville and Citroen's Sebastien Ogier.

Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke finished in fourth ahead of Welshman and local favourite Elfyn Evans.

"Every year we challenge ourselves to make our round of the World Rally Championship even better than the previous one," said Hugh Chambers, CEO of Motorsport UK and organiser of Wales Rally GB.

"Now Wales has been confirmed for 2020, we can start striving for even more exciting innovations for the WRC's return in little more than 12 months' time."

Motorsport UK signed a three-year contract to extend Wales Rally GB's connections with the WRC but had said that there was an "appetite" to move the event to other parts of the UK.

The governing body also said that the desire to being the WRC to Northern Ireland was "no secret" and BBC Sport NI understands that the possibility of a one-year move across the water before then returning to Wales hasn't been ruled out in the future.