'I want to keep on winning' - Colin Turkington

Colin Turkington could join Andy Rouse on four BTCC title if he triumphs in Sunday's decider at Brands Hatch

Colin Turkington heads to Brands Hatch this weekend in search of his fourth British Touring Car title with Team BMW.

The Northern Irishman leads the standings with one round to go, and is 16 points ahead of Honda's Dan Cammish.

Turkington, who won the title in 2018, says that his mindset is key to his success.

"It's the same as everything in life, you just have to give it your ultimate," said Turkington.

"I feel well prepared and that gives you confidence. I've just got to put my best foot forward on the day."

Five drivers could potentially win the title after the three remaining races at Brands Hatch, including Cammish, BTC Racing's Josh Cook, Toyota's Tom Ingram and Turkington's team-mate Andrew Jordan.

You can only do your best

Turkington, who took a break from the series after his first title in 2009, has been in contention every year since his return to the BTCC in 2013.

"I think how you maybe approach the final race weekend changes as you get more experience," admits the 37-year-old.

"You get used to dealing with what lies ahead, in terms of the pressure and the expectation.

"I think you learn you manage yourself a bit better, and manage your psychology.

"Every year you're just trying to tweak it from the previous year and try and get the job done as best you can."

Colin Turkington has won the BTCC title in 2009, 2014 and 2018

Despite his experience, Turkington says he still gets anxious ahead of the title-deciding race weekend.

"I don't get the same nerves as I did when was going in to do my GCSEs for example," said the Portadown native, "I was nervous then because I haven't done my revision.

"Being under prepared is what makes you feel nervous, that feeling of not being ready for something.

"I do feel ready. There's obviously a bit of underlying anxiety, but when that starts to creep up then you come back to reality and realise you can only do your best.

"A bit of anxiety keeps you focused and keeps your mind on the job."

The atmosphere is electric

"I was really busy last week with sponsor events and it is good to keep yourself busy in between races," says Turkington on his build-up to race week.

"It keeps your mind occupied and makes sure that you don't overthink things.

"In saying that, it's important to get some good rest and not put yourself under too much pressure.

"You want a clear and well-focused mind heading into the weekend, so it's about that balance.

"I'm actually really glad when I do get to the race weekends.

"Everyone that you are speaking to is talking about the final round, and it all ramps up, so when you do get to the track is feels more like a normal race.

"On race day on Sunday it feels more than a normal race day because of the volume of people there, the atmosphere is electric and it's a really exciting place to be.

"I think a good part of the story is being with good teams and surround yourself with good people."

I want to keep on winning

Having been in contention at the final round for the last seven seasons, Turkington has felt both the highs and lows of a season finale.

In 2017, contact from Mat Jackson halted any title dreams in the final race, but they were put to bed last year when Turkington wrapped up the championship with a race to spare.

"It's tough to focus on just yourself and you have to try and pick your battles," said Turkington.

"Everyone is fighting for something, so it is really difficult, and you've got to scrap for everything.

"It's all about limiting the danger, limiting the risk and being cautious with who you are racing against.

Turkington won a landmark 50th BTCC race with a double victory at Oulton Park in June.

"You can't afford to be conservative. The best way to keep yourself out of trouble is to go forwards.

"Right now we're focused on working on the car and making sure it is as quick as it is going to be.

"I don't dream, I think a better way of doing it is visualising the outcome that you want.

"I'm not chasing any records, I'm just a competitive person who wants to keep on winning

"You start every season from scratch, and I think a big part of winning is visualising it and believing that you are going to do it.

"Visualise yourself on the top step and work towards that, which I think is quite a good strategy."