Juan Manuel Correa: Formula 2 driver 'uncertain' he will recover fully

Juan Manuel Correa was signed as Alfa Romeo Racing's development driver for the 2019 season

Formula 2 driver Juan Manuel Correa says it is "uncertain" he will recover fully from that crash that killed Anthoine Hubert.

Correa suffered spinal injuries and two broken legs at the Belgian Grand Prix meeting in August.

Correa, 20, had a 17-hour operation to "reconstruct" his right leg last month.

Speaking in a series of videos from his hospital bed in London, he said: "I am just grateful to be here, even though I still have a long road of recovery."

The Ecuadorian-American added: "It is still uncertain if I will ever recover to 100%, but I am very grateful to be alive.

"I have accepted what happened. I can only be positive now and work as hard as possible for the fastest recovery possible."

Frenchman Hubert, who was 22, suffered a huge impact from Correa's car, which was travelling at about 170mph, at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

"It's been a very rough five weeks since the accident," said Correa.

"I have never said it publicly, but I want to give my deepest condolences to the Hubert family. It has been a shock to everyone that such an accident happened."

Correa said he will have more surgery on Monday before travelling to Miami in November to "start my full on recovery".

"The doctors here are expecting it to be 10 months to a year before I can really tell how the right foot is," he said.

"At the moment I have a metal frame which does not let me move the foot at all. It is just for healing and that will be there for at least eight to 10 months."