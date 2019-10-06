Eastwood takes maiden WEC win in Fuji

TF Sport run an Aston Martin in the World Endurance Championship

Charlie Eastwood and TF Sport have won their first World Endurance Championship event after taking victory in the Fuji six-hour race.

Eastwood, along with team-mates Jonny Adam and Salih Yoluc, won the GTE Am class by a lap in Japan.

The Belfast driver also claimed the Blancpain GT Pro-Am title with the team in Barcelona last weekend.

The overall race was won by the LMP1 Toyota of Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima and Brendon Hartley.

The TF Sport Aston Martin started on pole position in the GTE Am class for the race at the Fuji Speedway, with Turkish driver Yoluc leading the chasing pack by the end of the first hour.

Aston Martin Junior driver Eastwood maintained that lead despite a rain shower, and Scotland's Adam brought the car home in 20th position overall to take the team's maiden WEC victory.

Eastwood, Adam and Yoluc are now second in the standings after two races of the 2019/20 season.

Donaghmore's Andrew Watson had a more difficult race in the GTE Am class, with his Gulf Racing Porsche finishing eight in class and 27th overall.