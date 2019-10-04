Formula E: London to host 2019-20 season finale

London's Battersea Park was a host venue during the first two seasons of Formula E in 2015 and 2016

London is set to host the finale of the 2019-20 Formula E season with a double-header next July.

The city is one of three venues added to the calendar along with Seoul in South Korea and Jakarta in Indonesia, while Hong Kong has been dropped from the schedule.

The sixth season of the competition will feature 14 races across 12 cities.

The new season begins with another double header in the Saudi Arabian city of Diriyah on November 22-23.

London was a host in the first two seasons of Formula E, with the racing taking place on a street circuit around Battersea Park in 2015 and 2016.

This season's race will take place on a street circuit around London's Royal Docks and ExCeL London exhibition centre.

France's Jean-Eric Vergne is the reigning world champion, having won the Drivers' Championship for the past two seasons.