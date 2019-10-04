Wales Rally GB: Meeke loses lead on Friday's final stage

The slippery conditions in Wales have proved to be tricky and caught out several leading drivers

Toyota's Kris Meeke led the majority of Friday's running at Wales Rally GB but slipped from first to third on the final stage.

Meeke was fastest on the first stage at Oulton Park and maintained his lead for the following nine runs.

However the Northern Irishman slid wide on stage 10, allowing team-mate Ott Tanak to take the lead of the rally by 3.4 seconds.

He was also jumped by Citroen's Sebastien Ogier in the same stage.

"I'm really happy with my day," said Meeke on his Instagram account.

"We had a couple of new stages but still managed to hold the lead for most of the day, despite the big championship battle.

"Tomorrow's stages are mega and I'm really looking forward to them."

Home favourite Elfyn Evans dropped out of contention after running wide in stage three, with Toyota's Jari-Matti Lavtala emerging unscathed from a huge crash on stage seven which led to a red flag.

Stage five was also halted over safety concerns after spectators refused to move from "dangerous positions."

The Hyundai trio of Thierry Neuville, Andreas Mikkelsen and Waterford's Craig Breen complete the top six.

There was heartbreak for Kilrea driver Josh McErlean, who was forced to withdraw from Friday's action with a mechanical issue on stage six.

McErlean, who is making his debut in the WRC, was sitting an impressive 24th overall in his first time in a R5 machine.

Omagh co-driver Aaron Johnston also suffered disappointment, as he and highly-rated youngster Oliver Solberg retired on Friday's first stage with a steering issue.

Both crews are expected to restart for Saturday's running in the Welsh forests.