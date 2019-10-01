Wales Rally GB: WRC drive is 'a golden ticket' - McErlean

Junior BRC champions Josh McErlean and Keaton Williams had a test with Hyundai in France ahead of their WRC debut in Wales

Josh McErlean says that making his debut in the World Rally Championship at Wales Rally GB "is a dream come true."

The Northern Irishman travels to Wales off the back of winning the Junior British Rally Championship at the Ulster Rally in August.

McErlean will pilot a BRC-backed Hyundai R5 car at the event, which was the prize for his championship success.

"It's like being handed a golden ticket," admitted the 20-year-old.

"It's going to be a busy week, I'm really looking forward to it."

The Kilrea driver, alongside co-driver Keaton Williams, had a short test in France last week to acclimatise to their new surroundings.

"We done about 60km and it was a very productive test," said the Billy Coleman Award nominee.

"It means we're not going into the deep end as much as we would have been.

"The Hyundai R5 is some car, it's going to be an experience and we'll learn a lot from it.

"The weather on the test was actually quite damp, although I don't think anywhere in the world is as wet as Wales at the moment.

"The road characteristics were quite similar in the test and it was be good to get a feeling of how it will be in Wales."

McErlean, who drove a Peugeot R2 in his Junior BRC-winning campaign, was impressed with the step up in the R5 machinery.

"There's quite a big speed difference but it gives you a better feeling for the road with the suspension and four wheel drive," added McErlean.

"The corners might come a bit quicker but I feel comfortable enough in it.

"It's pretty much been flat-out preparation since winning the Junior title, building up to this moment.

"I've been making pace notes this past month so it's been a big build up, but it will all be worth it."

McErlean won his maiden British Championship on his home event at the Ulster Rally

Despite the expectations surrounding around McErlean, he says his only goal is to complete his maiden WRC event.

"Our target is just to finish," he added, "It's going to be a big learning curve, it's not just a new car but it's a World Championship event too.

"We'll just build our pace as the event goes on the more comfortable we get, but as long as we get to the end that's the main thing.

"I just have to take it as any other rally and do my own thing.

"We're going up against some really good drivers, but we'll just do our job and see where that takes us.

"I do have to pinch myself a bit, it's full focus on the event at the minute at the moment, but after the rally I'll have a think about what we have achieved."