BTCC: Colin Turkington will take a 16-point lead into final Brands Hatch round

Colin Turkington's ability to perform in wet conditions again came to the fore at Silverstone on Sunday

Colin Turkington will take a 16-point advantage into the final round of the BTCC after second and seventh places at a wet Silverstone on Sunday.

Ten points ahead going into the day, the 37-year-old Northern Irishman's lead was trimmed to only four after he finished 14th in Race One.

However, a superb second place in the wet after starting the grid 14th saw him extend his advantage to 11 points.

Turkington then produced a stirring drive in race three to take seventh.

With conditioning continue to deteriorate for the reverse grid final race, the three-time champion's decision to pit when the safety car was in operation as he switched from slicks to wet tyres was vindicated as he picked his way through the field from 21st field to eventually secure precious nine points for his seventh place.

After 16 laps in Race Three, Dan Cammish looked set to take the championship lead as he lay in third spot with Turkington outside the points but the Leeds man struggled badly on his slick tyres in the closing laps as he dropped down to 12th spot.

Cammish remains the defending champion's nearest challenger going into the final round with Andrew Jordan a further point in arrears.

The championship looks to be between those three men with Josh Cook 17 points adrift of Jordan.

Ingram's two wins moved him up to fifth spot in the championship but he is 61 points behind Turkington.

Jack Goff won the weather-affected final race as he came in ahead of Aiden Moffat and Matt Neal after Tom Ingram had claimed victory in the opening two races.

Carrickfergus driver Chris Smiley was runner-up in Race One and sixth in the next before retiring on lap 11 in the final race.