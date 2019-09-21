TCR Europe: Jack Young fourth on series debut in Barcelona

Jack Young held off experienced Dutch driver Tom Coronel in his maiden TCR Europe race

Belfast teenager Jack Young finished in fourth place on his TCR Europe debut at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona.

Young started eighth in his Renault Megane and worked his way up to sixth after an aggressive first lap.

Penalties for Josh Files and Teddy Clairet, who were out of position on the startline, promoted the Northern Irishman to fourth place.

The 17-year-old will start from third place in race two on Sunday.

Despite only starting one race in the series, Young is 24th in the TCR Europe standings and will be confident of building on his maiden result in race two.

Young also sits second in the Renault Clio Cup standings and is four points behind Max Coates with two rounds to go at Silverstone and Brands Hatch.

‪"It was a very difficult race as we were setup for the wet," said Young, "Nevertheless, I just got on with the job.

"There was a few iffy moments but nothing too major. Bringing the car home in fourth was better than I could have hoped!"‬