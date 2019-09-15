MotoGP: Honda's Marc Marquez wins in San Marino

Quartararo (left) and Marquez (right) battled it out in a last-lap duel

MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez won the San Marino Grand Prix in a thrilling race that culminated in final-lap battle with France's Fabio Quartararo.

The championship leader ultimately prevailed to move to 77 wins across all classes, the fourth most of all time.

"Really nice to win here in Italy, but even nicer to have a 93-point lead in the championship," the Spaniard said.

Maverick Vinales finished in third for his fourth podium placing in six races.

Marquez, 26, has 275 points heading into next week's Aragon Grand Prix, with Andrea Dovizioso second on 182 and Danilo Petrucci third on 151.