Rally Turkey: Meeke remains seventh in Rally Turkey

Kris Meeke and co-driver Seb Marshall are fourth for Toyota in the World Rally Championship standings after 10 rounds

Kris Meeke survived a late puncture to remain in seventh position after Saturday's stages at the World Rally Championship round in Turkey.

Meeke was challenging Toyota team-mate Jari-Matti Lavtala for sixth before sliding off the road on the final run.

The Northern Irishman escaped with a flat tyre but slipped behind Latvala and is three-and-a-half minutes off the lead.

Sebasiten Ogier leads by 0.2 seconds over Citroen team-mate Esapekka Lappi.

"It's been a tough day," said Meeke, "There was a lot of road cleaning and that was a factor, but we also have some work to do to improve our pace on this type of surface."

"We tried our best but those behind us on the road just kept coming through faster than us.

"It's close between myself and Jari-Matti, but whether I'm in front or he's in front, it doesn't matter.

"We just need to bring it home and score the points for the manufacturers' championship."

Meeke's team-mate and Championship leader Ott Tanak retired with a mechanical issue, while nearest challenger Thierry Neuville rolled out of contention also on the morning loop.

Six-time champion Ogier has capitalised on his rivals' misfortune to take the lead of the event ahead of Lappi and Hyundai's Andreas Mikkelsen.