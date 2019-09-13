Rally Turkey: Meeke runs in seventh after Friday's stages

Kris Meeke and co-driver Seb Marshall are fourth for Toyota in the World Rally Championship standings after 10 rounds

Kris Meeke sits in seventh position after Friday's stages at the World Rally Championship round in Turkey.

Meeke was running as low as eighth but a stage win in SS5 promoted the Northern Irishman up to sixth position.

However, a rain shower in the following stage caused havoc, with several drivers struggling for grip and Meeke slipped back to seventh place.

Citroen's Esapekka Lappi leads the rally by 17.7 seconds from team-mate Sebasiten Ogier and Thierry Neuville.

Meeke, who missed last year's event after being dropped by Citroen, was fastest on Thursday's Shakedown run and set the fifth fastest time in the opening street stage later that evening.

A steady run through Friday's morning loop saw the Toyota driver down in eighth place before the 40-year-old posted the fastest time in stage five despite stalling at a hairpin.

A rain shower midway through stage six caught out several of the front-running drivers, including Meeke's team-mate and championship leader Ott Tanak who slipped form fifth to eighth.

Meeke is now one-and-a-half minutes off Lappi at the front but is within striking distance of Dani Sordo's Hyundai in sixth.

There are six stages on Saturday's itinerary and four runs on Sunday round out the event.