Wales Rally GB: Josh McErlean earns debut with Hyundai

Josh McErlean (right) and co-driver Keaton Williams clinched the Junior BRC championship in August

Freshly-crowned Junior British Rally champion Josh McErlean has secured a drive for Wales Rally GB.

McErlean will make his WRC debut in a BRC-backed Hyundai R5 alongside co-driver Keaton Williams in October.

The 20-year-old joined fellow Northern Irishman Kris Meeke as a Junior BRC Champion after winning the class at the Ulster Rally with a round to spare.

"I do have to pinch myself," said McErlean.

"It's only just starting to sink in.

"To win the title on home soil on my home event was just amazing."

"I haven't driven the Hyundai i20 R5 car in anger so there will be a lot to learn and we will get thrown into the deep end," added the Kilrea driver.

"I haven't done a WRC rally so I am equally excited for my first event and where better to get started than Wales Rally GB.

"Keaton has done the event before so that will be a massive help, but after a few seasons in the BRC, I am ready to take on the challenge.

"With a good recce, plenty of preparation beforehand, we will be in good shape to give the event our best shot.

"I didn't think it would be possible and now the chance to drive an R5 car on a WRC event is something I am going to grab with both hands.

"I have to thank the BRC and Hyundai Motorsport for the support, it's an amazing opportunity for a young driver like myself."