Derek McMillan: From beating cancer to becoming world champion

After battling cancer, Derek McMillan won the World Stock Rod title at Lochgelly Raceway in Scotland

"When they sat me down I just felt sick because I didn't know what was going to happen."

In February 2018, Derek McMillan was told he had cancer at the age of 22.

However, in a remarkable comeback 18 months on, the Northern Irishman is now a World, European and British stockcar champion - but more importantly cancer free.

"I was diagnosed with Nasopharynx cancer, which then spread to my throat," recalled McMillan.

"Thankfully they caught it early on. From February to June I was going through treatments to try and solve it.

"Then from June to August I was in hospital on the wind down. I was completely out of action pretty much.

"You have to keep going for check-ups every two months over the next five years before they can give you the complete all clear, but thankfully it's looking good at the minute."

Get your head down and fight it

18 months after battling cancer, McMillan won his first British, European and World Championships

McMillan has been racing for over 10 years and has one of the biggest followings in the sport, but his passion was put on the backburner when he was diagnosed.

"Your mind just wants to think the worst," admits the Ballymena native, "But they said straight away that they were going to solve it.

"They made sure I got first refusal on everything and told me exactly what they were going to do.

"From there you just have to put your head down and fight it.

"I was told straight away that I wouldn't be fit to race. At the start I wasn't too bad, but by the time the treatment was finished I was just lying in bed all the time."

'I was never going to play for United'

"I started racing Stockcars when I was 12," recalls the 24-year-old, "But you can start as young as five.

"When I was younger I wanted to play football but I decided to give racing a go.

"I knew I was never going to play for Man United so it was a pretty easy choice to make when I realised I was pretty handy behind a wheel.

"My dad raced and my uncle both raced back in the day, so I suppose it's in my blood."

Derek McMillan has been racing stockcars since he was 12 years old

The annual Ipswich World Championship meeting is the biggest event on the stockcar calendar, but the McMillan family still tasted success despite Derek's absence as brother Shane won the East Anglian Championship.

"It was heartbreaking not being able to race but I was still watching Shane's races on Facebook," added McMillan.

"I'd been to Ipswich every year since I had been born and I had to miss it for the first time ever.

"To watch Shane win did put a smile on my face, but I really would have loved to have been there with him.

"The main thing is that I'm well again now and I really owe a lot to Rennie and all her team at Friends of the Cancer, all the ENT team at Royal Victoria Hospital and everyone who helped at Antrim Area Hospital."

The Stock Car family

After recovering from his illness, McMillan has had a "fairytale" comeback circuit back on the tarmac.

McMillan won the British Championship at Ipswich before claiming European glory at his home circuit at Aghadowey, finishing the year off with his maiden World title at Lochgelly Raceway in Scotland.

"It's been one of those seasons that you just couldn't write," said McMillan.

McMillan brought a large following to Scotland in his bid to win the World Championship at Lochgelly Raceway

"Shane was the reigning British Champion, so I actually took it off him but at least we kept it in the family.

"Crossing the line in the World final was something else. You just can't believe that it's happened.

"I had a big crowd over with me and they all came onto the track after the race. It's something that I will never forget.

"It's been something else and the support has been unbelievable.

"You go every weekend and you enjoy the craic, even if we have the odd fall out, it is motorsport after all.

"You've people from all over the UK and Ireland racing, plus they are trying to get more people from South Africa and the Netherlands into it too.

Derek McMillan and younger brother Shane have both won the British Stock Rod Championship

"It's a cheap form of motorsport but it's so competitive," added McMillan, who is back racing in the Speedweekend at Tullyroan Oval on Saturday and Sunday.

"It's now my goal to go to the National Hotrods, which is the ultimate for stockcars, and win their World final.

"I feel like I've learnt a lot in Stock Rods, it's a good stepping stone to National Hotrods which is an achievable goal.

"But after everything that I've been through I need to thank my team, everyone who helps me out and supports me with my racing."