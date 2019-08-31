Formula 2 crash: Belgian Grand Prix support race cancelled after serious accident

American-Ecuadorian Juan Manuel Correa is a development driver for the Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team

The Formula 2 race at the Belgian Grand Prix has been cancelled following a serious crash.

The incident occurred on the second lap at the Raidillon bend, involving BWT Arden's Anthoine Hubert and Sauber Junior team's Juan Manuel Correa.

The impact was so severe Correa's feet were exposed as the nose cone was destroyed and he was trapped in the cockpit upside down.

The monocoque from the BWT Arden was separated from the rear of the car.

The incident occurred at Turn Three of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, which follows the famous Eau Rouge corner at speeds of around 160mph in Formula 2 cars.